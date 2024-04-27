MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct

“Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” an IPL statement read.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 23:26 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Captials.
Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Captials. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Captials. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was on Saturday reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here.

“Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” an IPL statement read.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

It also includes abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match, even though the IPL organisers didn’t clarify Kishan’s offence.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Ishan Kishan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
  4. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Indian spinners are not spinning the ball in shorter formats, says Muralitharan
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: DC to miss Warner and Ishant against KKR, confirms assistant coach Amre
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment