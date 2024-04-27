IPL 2024: DC to miss Warner and Ishant against KKR, confirms assistant coach Amre

David Warner and Ishant Sharma – the two old warhorses who have been sidelined for most of the last week – will remain unavailable at least for the next week.

Praveen Amre, the Delhi Capitals assistant coach, confirmed that the duo will not travel to Kolkata on Sunday, where the Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. “Both should be available for our next home game (on May 7).”

While a back spasm ahead of the Capitals’ opening game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last weekend has kept Ishant out of the game, Warner has missed three of the last four games due to a thumb injury he suffered while fielding.

Amre added that opener Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the Capitals’ win over Mumbai Indians since “he was not feeling well on arrival at the stadium”.

David disappointed

Having lost the sixth game of the season, the Mumbai Indians finds itself in a must-win situation for the remaining season for a place in the playoffs. Tim David, the burly hitter, admitted the individuals haven’t been able to execute the plans for most of the season.

“When you are not winning a lot of games, there’s execution issues. Every player in the squad wants to have a bigger contribution, especially in victories. That’s a disappointment and frustration for everyone in our team. We all want to challenge ourselves. We want to perform better,” David said.