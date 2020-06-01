Football Greg Dyke pushes for free-to-air Premier League games In the absence of lower leagues due to the coronavirus lockdown, former FA chairman Greg Dyke wants the games broadcast as free-to-air. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:02 IST Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:02 IST Greg Dyke pushes for free-to-air Premier League games Chris Hughton: EPL 'has a responsibility' to help lower-league clubs La Liga president Javier Tebas says schedule won't be easy Gladbach boss Rose supports Thuram's protest for George Floyd More Videos Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck Bundesliga player ignores virus protocols to hug 'life-saver' manager Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance Bundesliga: Contrasting emotions for Bremen, Leverkusen bosses after 4-1 scoreline Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished