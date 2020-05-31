Premier League transfer market will 'dramatically change': Hughton

Premier League clubs should brace for the transfer market to "dramatically change" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the warning from former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton, who believes the financial impact of COVID-19 on football will be significant.

Hughton said even the biggest clubs will feel the pinch, with mega-money deals likely to become few and far between for the foreseeable future.

However, the ex-Newcastle United manager is confident there will be a return to normality at some point down the line.

Asked what effect the global health crisis and its knock-on financial ramifications would have on the transfer market, Hughton told Stats Perform News: "I think with regards to higher transfers – worth 40/50/60 million pound – I think it will dramatically change for a period of time.

"What we always have to remember is that the competitiveness of our game, the investment of our game, is that in some stage, as with society, things will get back to the norm.

"The norm in our game is that there are a group of clubs that financially have a lot of clout and are prepared, because of the success they want, to pay the big money for players.

"At some stage, yes, we will get back to that, as with normality in life. But I do see that being a good while away.

"I think, it will have a big financial affect on the game, even the bigger clubs, and it will take some time to recover and get back to the norm.

"Certainly, in this period of time and the big transfers that we're used to seeing – I don't see them happening."

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, with runaway leader Liverpool closing in on a first top-flight title in 30 years.