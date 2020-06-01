Football EPL EPL Black Lives Matter: Liverpool players take a knee in solidarity It is the latest message of support from the sporting community amid the civil unrest in USA in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:08 IST Liverpool players kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. - Twitter/Liverpool Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:08 IST Liverpool stars took a knee around the Anfield centre-circle on Monday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others, tweeted a photograph of the squad along with the words 'Unity is strength'.The tweets were the latest messages of support from the sporting community amid the civil unrest in America in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BLsTHfOnPT— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 1, 2020 Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram went down on one knee after scoring against Union Berlin while Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrated his first goal against Paderborn by revealing a 'Justice for George Floyd' message under his t-shirt.The gesture has become a recognised act of protest ever since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem ahead of a game in 2016. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos