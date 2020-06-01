Black Lives Matter: Liverpool players take a knee in solidarity

Liverpool stars took a knee around the Anfield centre-circle on Monday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others, tweeted a photograph of the squad along with the words 'Unity is strength'.

The tweets were the latest messages of support from the sporting community amid the civil unrest in America in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram went down on one knee after scoring against Union Berlin while Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrated his first goal against Paderborn by revealing a 'Justice for George Floyd' message under his t-shirt.

The gesture has become a recognised act of protest ever since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem ahead of a game in 2016.