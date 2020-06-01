Football Football Italian FA chief hopeful small number of fans can attend games Italian football has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 33,500 in the country, but will return to action mid-June. AFP MILAN 01 June, 2020 20:17 IST Matches will be played behind closed doors while adhering to a strict health protocol. - Getty Images AFP MILAN 01 June, 2020 20:17 IST Italian football federation president (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina said on Monday he hoped that a small number of fans will be able to attend matches before the season finishes.“Fans in stadiums? It is my heartfelt wish to be able to see a small presence in stadium for the end of the championship,” Gravina told Italian radio.“It seems unthinkable that in a stadium with 60,000 or 80,000 seats, there is no space for a minimal percentage of spectators who can attend the match with all necessary precautions.”Italian football has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 33,500 in the country, but will return to action mid-June with the season scheduled to end in early August.READ| Serie A: Atalanta coach Gasperini reveals suffering with COVID-19 Matches will be played behind closed doors while adhering to a strict health protocol. But there have been growing calls for stadiums to be opened to supporters in a limited capacity where conditions allow.“Certainly it is premature today but with the resumption of the championship, there could be a new little signal of hope for our country,” continued Gravina.“It would also be a way to reward enthusiasts after a particularly difficult period.”Cinemas and theatres will be able to reopen in Italy from June 15 with limited places and following social distancing rules.“I'm following the situation for cinemas, theatres, cultural events,” added the FIGC president. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos