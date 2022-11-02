ATK Mohun Bagan continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday, to extend its winning record to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on the scoresheet for ATKMB, which has six points from three matches after the win. East Bengal has three points after playing four.

It was a bad day between the sticks for EB custodian Kamaljit Singh, whose errors turned fatal for the Red and Golds as Juan Ferrando’s men scored two goals in 10 minutes to seal the win in its favour.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Hugo Boumous 56, Manvir Singh 66) bt East Bengal FC 0.

