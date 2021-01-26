Football Videos Aubameyang absence poses problem for Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's absence from the Arsenal squad is being seen as a problem for head coach Mikel Arteta. Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 13:21 IST Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 13:21 IST Ozil says it's a dream to play for Fenerbahce Did Chelsea sack Lampard too soon? Aubameyang absence poses problem for Arteta ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Pep Guardiola: Foden must not look to emulate De Bruyne Pochettino praises Neymar, for his defending! Klopp: Blame me, not luck, for Burnley defeat Suarez focusing on team effort after his double beats Eibar ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Players are under-performing and need to deal with it Lampard