2023 Women's World Cup in Australia, NZ to begin on July 20

The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20 to August 20, global football governing body FIFA said.

The new inter-confederation playoffs, which will decide the last three qualification spots, would be held from February 17 to 23 the same year, FIFA also said on Thursday.

Auckland's Eden Park will host the 2023 World Cup opener, while the final will be played at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth will also host games in Australia, with New Zealand's Dunedin, Hamilton, and Wellington completing the nine host cities for the global showpiece which will have 32 teams for the first time.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand will have one semifinal each with the full schedule to be announced later this year.

Four-times winner the United States is the defending champion.