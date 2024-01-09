MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup sides Australia, Uzbekistan of FIFA World Cup level but India can test them: Sunil Chhetri

Drawn in Group B in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, India faces Australia on January 13 before taking on Uzbekistan (January 18) and Syria (January 23).

Published : Jan 09, 2024 18:46 IST , Doha, Qatar - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta and has scored 93 goals so far.
Sunil Chhetri has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta and has scored 93 goals so far. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta and has scored 93 goals so far. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

India captain Sunil Chhetri has no qualms in admitting that their group opponents Australia and Uzbekistan are notches above his side in quality but playing against them in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup will be a marker to test the country’s level of the game.

Drawn in Group B in the continental showpiece, India faces Australia on January 13 before taking on Uzbekistan (January 18) and Syria (January 23). The top two teams from each group along with four best third-place sides from across six groups progress to the knockout stage.

“It’s a massive tournament for us, purely because we get to rub shoulders with the best in Asia. Teams like Australia and Uzbekistan are probably of the World Cup level, so you can test yourself against them,” Chhetri said.

“What is sure is that we have improved in the last seven or eight years. But then you play them and you see how far you are, and how the tempo of the game is. It’s just important to play your best, and generally, it’s a good marker for the nation to test where we are.”

RELATED: India at AFC Asian Cup: A herculean task awaits Chhetri’s men

The 39-year-old Chhetri, who is playing in his third Asian Cup, was a part of the team that lost 0-4 to Australia in the group stage of the 2011 edition which was also played here, said the team is better prepared now.

“We did not have much knowledge of the Australian team back then. Not when compared to the minute details we have now. We’ve watched their friendlies against Palestine and Bahrain, we know which leagues their players are in, and (have) individual clips on them,” said Chhetri.

“With this familiarity, the fear factor goes out. I must admit, of course, that they are extremely good. They’re a couple of levels above than what we play in the ISL, but at least we know what we’re up against.”

The important thing is not to think too far ahead but to take game-by-game, said Chhetri, who also led the team in the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates where India failed to get past the group stage.

“We will prepare as much as possible, gather as much knowledge as we possibly can, and then act according to that,” said Chhetri, who has played 145 matches for India since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta, scoring 93 goals so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

AFC Asian Cup /

Sunil Chhetri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Ahmedabad Defenders nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year ‘ Award
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup sides Australia, Uzbekistan of FIFA World Cup level but India can test them: Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG v SDEC lineups out; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth shocks Christie, Tanisha-Ashwini pair reaches second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup sides Australia, Uzbekistan of FIFA World Cup level but India can test them: Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish Super Cup 2024 Preview: Madrid and Atletico kick-off Super Cup in Saudi Arabia; Barcelona faces Osasuna
    AP
  3. Former club president regrets attacking Turkish football referee, faces up to 13 years in prison if found guilty
    AP
  4. Nigeria’s injured Boniface set to miss African Cup of Nations, Terem Moffi named replacement
    Reuters
  5. Osimhen dreams of AFCON title and end to Nigerian suffering
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Ahmedabad Defenders nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year ‘ Award
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup sides Australia, Uzbekistan of FIFA World Cup level but India can test them: Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG v SDEC lineups out; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth shocks Christie, Tanisha-Ashwini pair reaches second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment