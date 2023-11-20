Second batch of AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale  

A second batch of tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be available to the public as of 20 November 2023. The announcement was made by the tournament’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) with just under two months to go until the tournament kicks off at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the tournament’s official ticketing website, with prices for group-stage match tickets starting at 25 QAR.

Ticket sales from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India led the way during the first batch of tickets.

A total of 51 matches are set to be played across stadiums between 12 January and 10 February 2024.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be the first time the competition will be played on FIFA World Cup stadiums. Seven of the nine stadiums selected for the tournament previously hosted matches during Qatar 2022.

It includes the Lusail Stadium, which will host both the opening and final matches.