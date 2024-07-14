Euro 2024 final: What happened the last time England and Spain faced each other?

Spain and England face each other in the Euro 2024 final and fight for European glory.

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday is dripping with narrative — with one arguably standing out above the rest.

Out of the 27 game splayed, England has won 13 while Spain has won 10. The other four ended in draws.

Here’s what happened the last time both sides face each other in a competitive game.

England 3-2 Spain, Nations League - October 16, 2018

A ruthless display in Seville saw the Three Lions claim a 3-2 victory, their first in the Nations League, and end Spain’s 15-year unbeaten run at home in competitive internationals.

Two goals from Raheem Sterling and a Marcus Rashford strike put England 3-0 up at half-time, marking the first time 2010 world champions Spain have ever conceded three times at home outside of friendly games.

Southgate’s side held firm under second-half pressure to secure the win, their first in a competitive match since the World Cup quarter-final defeat of Sweden, despite goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos.