  • One of the many incidents where Ortega’s decisions were questioned was when he began to pull a yellow card and stop play, then allowed it to continue — while still holding the card — as Uruguay nearly scored on an attack. This happened in the 32nd minute, which drew much criticism from the commentators as well.
  • Another instance where Ortega’s poor refereeing came to the forefront was when the U.S. had a clear advantage after a handball on Uruguay, but the Peruvian referee eventually blew his whistle and called the play back for a free kick for the offence that took place right outside the host’s box.
  • Uruguay scored in the 66th minute when Nicolas De La Cruz swung a free kick in front of the U.S. goal. Matt Turner parried a header by Ronald Araújo, who outjumped defender Tim Ream, but the rebound went right to Mathias Olivera and he tapped the ball in with his left foot. Olivera appeared to be offside on the initial header but the goal stood after a video review.