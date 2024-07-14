Spain vs England, Euro 2024 line-ups: Shaw makes first start in European Championship in ESP v ENG final

Luke Shaw made his first start in this edition of the European Championships, as Spain and England look to outplay each other in the Euro 2024 final in Germany on Sunday.

Manchester United left back Shaw played his first game since February when he came off the bench Saturday in England’s quarterfinal game with Switzerland, and followed the trend against Netherlands, coming on in the second half.

Starting line-ups in Euro 2024 final

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

