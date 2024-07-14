MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs England, Euro 2024 line-ups: Shaw makes first start in European Championship in ESP v ENG final

Luke Shaw made his first start in this edition of the European Championships, as Spain and England look to outplay each other in the Euro 2024 final in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 23:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Luke Shaw smiles during a press conference in Blankenhain, Germany before a Euro 2024 match.
England’s Luke Shaw smiles during a press conference in Blankenhain, Germany before a Euro 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Luke Shaw smiles during a press conference in Blankenhain, Germany before a Euro 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP

Luke Shaw made his first start in this edition of the European Championships, as Spain and England look to outplay each other in the Euro 2024 final in Germany on Sunday.

Manchester United left back Shaw played his first game since February when he came off the bench Saturday in England’s quarterfinal game with Switzerland, and followed the trend against Netherlands, coming on in the second half.

England, the runner-up at Euro 2020, faces the Netherlands on Wednesday in Dortmund in its bid to reach another final.

Starting line-ups in Euro 2024 final

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

More to follow

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

England /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: Shaw starts; ESP v ENG line-ups; Kick-off soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 line-ups: Shaw makes first start in European Championship in ESP v ENG final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Spain vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Alfie Hewett wins men’s wheelchair singles final complete Grand Slam
    AP
  5. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 final: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Spain vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 line-ups: Shaw makes first start in European Championship in ESP v ENG final
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: Shaw starts; ESP v ENG line-ups; Kick-off soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Looking back at some controversial decisions that questioned the refereeing standards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: Shaw starts; ESP v ENG line-ups; Kick-off soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 line-ups: Shaw makes first start in European Championship in ESP v ENG final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Spain vs England?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Alfie Hewett wins men’s wheelchair singles final complete Grand Slam
    AP
  5. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment