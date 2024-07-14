Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of the ESP v ENG summit clash

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday.
Spain will start as the favourite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. Winning the title would continue a strong period of success for Spanish national teams, with the men having captured the UEFA Nations League in June last year and the women following that up by winning the World Cup two months later.
Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.
ALSO READ | Euro 2024 final: Spain and England to clash in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold
It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.
SPAIN VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 27
England: 13
Spain: 10
Draws: 4
SPAIN VS ENGLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from AP)
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
- Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
- Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
- Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
- Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE