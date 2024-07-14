Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of the ESP v ENG summit clash

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday.

Spain will start as the favourite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. Winning the title would continue a strong period of success for Spanish national teams, with the men having captured the UEFA Nations League in June last year and the women following that up by winning the World Cup two months later.

Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 final: Spain and England to clash in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

SPAIN VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 27

England: 13

Spain: 10

Draws: 4

SPAIN VS ENGLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

15 Oct 2018: Spain 2-3 England (UEFA Nations League) 08 Sep 2018: England 1-2 Spain (UEFA Nations League) 15 Nov 2016: England 2-2 Spain (International Friendly) 13 Nov 2015: Spain 2-0 England (International Friendly) 12 Nov 2011: England 1-0 Spain (International Friendly)

(With inputs from AP)