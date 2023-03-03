Qatar to host AFC Asian Cup 2023 from January 12 to February 10, 2024

The AFC Men’s Asian Cup 2023 will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday.

In a letter to all the Participating Member Associations (PMA), the AFC informed that Qatar will host the upcoming edition of the tournament, and invited the President of each PMA, Head Coach and Team Managers were invited to attend the Final Draw set to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Katara Opera House, in Doha, Qatar.

India’s coach Igor Stimac will look to guide the side to a promising finish after the Blue Tigers qualified for the tournament in June, last year.

“Now we can start planning for the road ahead. It’s necessary we start discussing with other stakeholders as soon as possible, on how to organise the calendar for the upcoming season which will be enormous challenge for everyone,” Stimac told the AIFF website.

“Our priority is to get as much time as possible for preparation throughout December and January prior to the Asian Cup. We have a packed schedule this year with the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Asian Games, and the FIFA windows for the Senior Team. It is necessary for us to plan early,” he added.

Who is the host of Asia Cup 2023?

After hosting the Asian Cup in 1988 and 2011, Qatar will host it for the third time in 2024.r. As China withdrew due to its “zero-Covid” policy, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named Qatar as the host nation in October of last year. In June 2019, China was selected to host the occasion in 2023.

Following China’s withdrawal, two additional nations, South Korea and Indonesia, submitted bids to host the event before Qatar was chosen.

With last year’s FIFA World Cup turning out to be a big success and being recognised as the finest edition of football’s premier event, Qatar has extensive experience organising significant sporting events, notably major football games.