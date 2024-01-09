MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group F Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Saudi Arabia looks set for long tournament run

Here is the preview for the Group F consisting of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Saudi Arabia is among the title favourites for the AFC Asian Cup.
Saudi Arabia is among the title favourites for the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Saudi Arabia is among the title favourites for the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian’s premier football tournament, the AFC Asian Cup will kickstart on January 12, with host Qatar taking on Lebanon.

Here is the preview for Group F in the tournament.

SAUDI ARABIA

FIFA Ranking: 56

Best finish: Champions (1984, 1988, 1996)

Coach: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Prospects: The three-time champion had a string of bad results in early 2023, undoing its 2022 momentum which included a memorable win over eventual champions Argentina at the World Cup.

Following a group stage exit from the Arabian Gulf Cup and friendly losses to Venezuela and Bolivia, it turned to Mancini and form has started to improve under the former Italy coach.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Raghid Najjar, Ahmad Al Kassar
Defenders: Hassan Kadish, Aoun Al Salouli, Ali Al Bulaihi, Ali Lajami, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Fawaz Al Saqur
Midfielders/Forwards: Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulelah Al Maliki, Faisal Al Ghamdi, Eid Al Muwallad, Salem Al Dawsari, Abbas Al Hassan, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, Sami Al Najei, Fahad Al Muwallad, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Firas Al Buraikan, Abdullah Radif, and Saleh Al Shehri

OMAN

FIFA Ranking: 74

Best finish: Round of 16 (2019)

Coach: Branko Ivankovic (Croatia)

Prospects: Despite its ability to cause the occasional shock Oman have been held back by its inability to deal with weaker opposition.

It beat Japan and drew with Australia in 2022 World Cup qualifiers but a draw with China cost it dear. It beat Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf Cup last year but lost in the final to Iraq.

Squad
Ali Al Habsi, Mazin Al Kasbi, Mohannad Al Zabi, Saad Suhail, Jaber Owaisi, Abdul Salam Amir, Ali Al Busaidi, Ahmed Saleem, Nasr Al Shimli, Ali Saleem, Mohammed Musallami, Ahmed ‘Kanu’ Mubarak, Hassan Mudhafar, Ali Al Jabri, Eid Al Farsi, Raed Ibrahim, Mohsin Johar, Saeed Al Razaiqi, Mohammed Al Siyabi, Imad Al Hosni, Abdulaziz Muqbali, Yakoob Abdulkarim, Qasim Saeed

KYRGYZSTAN

FIFA Ranking: 98

Best finish: Round of 16 (2019)

Coach: Stefan Tarkovic (Slovakia)

Prospects: Kyrgyzstan was one of the success stories of the 2019 edition when it reached knockout rounds on debut and it will fancy its chances of again getting out of their group in Qatar.

It has proved to be a hard nut to crack for some of the higher ranked Asian teams. It beat Oman in November, almost held the UAE but for a late penalty in December, and also drew with Syria in a friendly this month.

THAILAND

FIFA Ranking: 113

Best finish: Third place (1972)

Coach: Masatada Ishii (Japan)

Prospects: The Southeast Asian powerhouse won the AFF Championship last year and beat Lebanon as well as holding Iraq to a draw before losing on penalties at the King’s Cup.

An 8-0 friendly loss to Georgia in October was a reality check and Ishii, who replaced sacked Brazilian Alexandre Polking in November, endured a humbling debut as coach in January when the Thais were thrashed 5-0 by Japan in a friendly. 

Squad
Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Aranon Anuin, Patiwat Khammai
Defenders: Santipharp Channgom, Theerathon Bunmathan, Elias Dolah, Look Saa Mickelson, Jakkapan Praisuwan, Pansa Hemviboon, Suphanan Bureerat, Suphan Thongsong
Midfielders: Kritsada Kaman, Sarach Yooyen, Ekanit Panya, Bordin Phala, Weerathep Pomphun, Channarong Promsrikaew, Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Peeradol Chamrasamee Forwards: Supachai Chaided, Suphanat Mueanta, Teerasak Poeiphimai, Supachok Sarachat, Rungrath Poomchantuek, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom

From Reuters

AFC Asian Cup

