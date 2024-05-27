AIFF announces 23-member India women’s team for two friendlies against Uzbekistan

All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a 23-member India senior women’s team squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan on Monday.

The Blue Tigresses are currently camping in Hyderabad, where they are preparing for the two upcoming games in Tashkent, which will be played on May 31 and June 4.

What started off as 30 probables was narrowed down to the eventual squad of 23 by head coach Langam Chaoba Devi. The team will travel to the Uzbek capital on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Indian team had finished runners-up in the Turkish Women’s Cup, behind Kosovo, in a quadrangular tournament that also featured Estonia and Hong Kong.

India Women’s Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Aruna Bag, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Karthika Angamuthu, Kaviya, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Neha, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Kajol D’Souza, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Serto Lynda Kom.

Head Coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.