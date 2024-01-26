MagazineBuy Print

‘Not thinking about the next step’, says Alonso amid Liverpool rumours

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso downplays speculation of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, focusing on current team.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 23:23 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on Friday played down speculation he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer, saying: “what comes next, I don’t know”.

Klopp made the surprise announcement on Friday that he would leave the club he joined in 2015 at the end the season, saying he was “running out of energy.”

Alonso, a former Liverpool player whose unbeaten Leverkusen side sits four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, has been linked to a return to the club where he won the 2005 Champions League as a player.

“I’m trying to give my best to help prepare my players to be ready. And that’s my goal, what comes next, I don’t know.”

Saying the “speculation is normal”, Alonso told reporters: “At the moment I am really happy here... I’m not thinking about May, I’m thinking about tomorrow’s game.”

ALSO READ
Osimhen to quit Napoli in summer, confirms club president

“Each day is a challenge, each game is a challenge and were are on an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen.”

German media have reported 42-year-old Alonso has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for one of his former clubs -- Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“I am not thinking about the next step,” he said.

“I am thinking about where I am right now. I am in a great place and I am enjoying myself. And I think it’s the right place, so that’s all I can say.

“What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”

Alonso praised Klopp on Friday, saying he has “huge respect and great admiration for what Jurgen did for the last nine years in Liverpool - and how he did it.”

In an interview with AFP and other media in November, Alonso described Klopp as “unbelievable” and said “I would have loved to be coached by Jurgen Klopp.”

Leverkusen has dropped just six of a possible 54 points this season and has won every one of its Europa League and German Cup fixtures. It faces Borussia Moenchengladbach at home on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
