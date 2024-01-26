Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool boss at end of the season

Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the ongoing season, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

Klopp took over the managerial reigns at the Merseyside club in October 2015 and lead the club to its first Premier League title win -- first league title in 30 years -- and also the Champions League in 2019.

The club also won the FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his nine-year stay.

Liverpool is the current Premier League league leader after 21 matches and is in the League Cup final, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also vacate their positions at the end of the season, with Lijnders keen to pursue his own career in management. Klopp told lfc.com, “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I would have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

