MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp

Mohamed Salah returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 11:15 IST , FULHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Juergen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in action of Liverpool.
FILE PHOTO: Juergen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in action of Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juergen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in action of Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

The AFCON final is on February 11.

“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.

“If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

“It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100 per cent. Mo wants that, we want that.”

Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.

Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah’s decision to return to Merseyside for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.

“If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I’ve met in my life,” he said.

Related Topics

Premier League /

AFCON 2024 /

Jurgen Klopp /

Mohamed Salah /

African Cup of Nations /

Liverpool /

Egypt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Bairstow, Root rebuild after Ashwin-Jadeja duo rocks ENG top order
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mary Kom denies reports on her retirement
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast edges into last 16 despite firing its coach, Morocco’s win boosts host nation
    AP
  3. Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club - Deloitte
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double
    Reuters
  5. Diaz delivers as Liverpool reach League Cup final after 1-1 draw with Fulham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  2. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Bairstow, Root rebuild after Ashwin-Jadeja duo rocks ENG top order
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja becomes most successful Test bowling pair for India, surpasses Kumble-Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mary Kom denies reports on her retirement
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment