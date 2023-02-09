Argentina coach Scaloni among top three men’s coaches for FIFA The Best Awards

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni made it to the top three men’s coaches for the The Best Awards by FIFA, the game’s global governing body announced on Friday.

Scaloni won FIFA World Cup in 2022 bringing the coveted WC trophy to Argentina after 36 years. Argentina, after an initial stumble against Saudi Arabia, went on to win every match since, beating defending champion France in the final.

Taking charge of the Albiceleste in 2018, Scaloni had also won the Copa America in 2021, as Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy in white-and-blue.

The other two coaches in the list are Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid. While Guardiola has won four Premier League title in his six years at the club, Carlos Ancelotti guided his side to the 14th Champions League title last year.

Scaloni is the third Argentine manager ever to make it to the three-member shortlist, with Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Bielsa being the other two compatriots on the list.

Of the three in this year’s list, Guardiola is the only one to have appeared on the final list before. The Spaniard made it to the list in 2019 and 2021, finishing second and third, respectively.

From a list of six coaches shortlisted last year, the three coaches made it to the final list, with the winner set to be announced on February 27, 2023.

Started in 2016, The Best FIFA Awards recognise significant performances on and off the field through votes from media representatives, national team coaches, and national team captains.

More to follow.