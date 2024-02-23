MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina to tour US after China cancels friendlies in Messi spat

The world champion will play El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 22 and Nigeria in Los Angeles four days later, the AFA said on its website.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 08:53 IST , Buenos Aires - 1 MIN READ

AFP

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) said Thursday the national team will play two friendlies in the United States in March after China cancelled matches in a spat over a Lionel Messi no-show in Hong Kong.

The world champion will play El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 22 and Nigeria in Los Angeles four days later, the AFA said on its website.

It was meant to play Nigeria in Hangzhou and African champions Ivory Coast in Beijing, but these matches were cancelled after Argentina captain Messi did not play in a match on February 4 -- taken by China as a political snub.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is idolized by fans in China but stayed on the bench during Inter Miami’s 4-1 win in a pre-season tour match against a Hong Kong select XI.

A near 40,000 sellout crowd, having paid upwards of 1,000 Hong Kong dollars ($125) to see the 36-year-old superstar in action, chanted “Refund!”, gave thumbs-down signs and booed Messi and the team’s co-owner David Beckham after the final whistle.

Messi insists his absence was forced by injury.

The United States will host the Copa America in June and July, where Argentina will seek to retain the crown it took in Brazil in 2021.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Lionel Scaloni /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Toss at 9AM, playing XI updates; Akash Deep gets debut cap
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina to tour US after China cancels friendlies in Messi spat
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal: TN vs SAU, VID vs KAR, MP vs AND, MUM vs BAR; Toss updates, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Karnataka settles for draw with Chandigarh; Kerala draws with Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kroos says he’s not Germany’s ‘saviour’ ahead of Euro 2024 return
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina to tour US after China cancels friendlies in Messi spat
    AFP
  2. Kroos says he’s not Germany’s ‘saviour’ ahead of Euro 2024 return
    AFP
  3. AC Milan, Roma, Marseille, Benfica advance to Europa League round of 16
    AP
  4. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart to retire at end of season
    AFP
  5. Fuente extends Spain coach contract until 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Toss at 9AM, playing XI updates; Akash Deep gets debut cap
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina to tour US after China cancels friendlies in Messi spat
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal: TN vs SAU, VID vs KAR, MP vs AND, MUM vs BAR; Toss updates, live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Karnataka settles for draw with Chandigarh; Kerala draws with Andhra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kroos says he’s not Germany’s ‘saviour’ ahead of Euro 2024 return
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment