ATK Mohun Bagan v Blue Star SC: Crowds of up to 50 percent capacity allowed

Crowds of up to 50 percent capacity at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) will be allowed to watch the AFC Cup (second preliminary round) contest to be held there between ATK Mohun Bagan and Blue Star SC on Tuesday, April 12.

Tickets are being sold online in the denominations of ₹300 and ₹500, an official of the local organising committee said. “There will be about 33,000 seats which will be available to fill, out of which 10,000 are for the Mohun Bagan members and the remaining are up for sale,” the official told PTI.

Welcoming the decision, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando said: “I hope the Mariners will come to watch our game, filling the gallery. The support of the Green Maroon members on the field will inspire us. I promise they will not have to return home disappointed. You can enjoy the joy of football by watching my team’s game.”

ATKMB made it to the inter-zonal playoff semifinals in 2019-20, and qualified for this year’s AFC Cup preliminary stage after finishing runner-up in ISL 2020-21.

If it gets past Blue Star, ATKMB will face the winner of the match between Abahani Limited Dhaka and Valencia of Maldives in a play-off match here on April 19 for a place in the group stage of the continent’s second-tier club competition.