AC Milan re-signs Chelsea's Bakayoko on loan

AC Milan has signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a two-year loan with an option to make the move permanent, the clubs said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman moved to Chelsea in 2017 but failed to establish himself as regular, spending much of his time out on loan including a previous stint at Milan during the 2018-19 season when he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Monaco and Napoli, respectively.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of (Bakayoko) from Chelsea FC on a two-year loan, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met," the Serie A club said in a statement.

Milan, which beat Cagliari 4-1 on Sunday, has won both its league games so far and sits fourth in the Serie A table.