Barcelona can overtake Real Madrid for all-time Clasico wins

Barcelona could make history if it wins Wednesday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

Spain's grandest clubs have met 178 times in LaLiga since 1929, with each side winning on 72 occasions.

If Ernesto Valverde's side claims all three points, it will be celebrating more than just a three-point gap at the top of the league table and bragging rights over its fiercest rival: it will also overtake Madrid for league wins in El Clasico for the first time in history.

Such a moment would smart for Madrid, which trails 96-95 in the overall Clasico standings in all competitions - its defeat at home in March saw the team fall behind Barca in the all-time stakes for the first time since 1931.

Given Madrid is enduring its worst run in terms of Clasico wins since Pep Guardiola was still in charge of Barca, it has every reason to be concerned...



400 - Barcelona is one goal away from reaching 400 goals in El Clasico history in all competitions and just four goals away from equalling Real Madrid's total of 403.

6 - Madrid has gone six LaLiga meetings without winning against Barcelona (D2 L4), their worst such run in El Clasico since December 2011. In fact, their seven-game winless run ending in December 2011 was Madrid's worst ever such streak in El Clasico in LaLiga.

3 - Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist in his past three games against Real Madrid in all competitions. The Argentina star has never gone four consecutive appearances against them without scoring or assisting.

43 - Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has the chance to become the player with the most appearances in Clasico history (43), surpassing Manolo Sanchis, Francisco Gento and Xavi (42).

42 - Messi (41) could equal Xavi (42) for most appearances in El Clasico in all competitions by a Barcelona player.

10 - Luis Suarez, currently on nine goals, could become the third Barca player to reach 10 or more goals against Real Madrid in LaLiga history, after Lionel Messi (18) and Cesar Rodriguez (12).

7 - Excluding Messi and Suarez, Antoine Griezmann has scored the most LaLiga goals against Madrid since the start of the 2010-11 season (seven in 18 games).

6 - Sergi Roberto has provided six assists in eight appearances against Madrid in LaLiga, with five of those assists resulting in Luis Suarez goals. They have combined for more LaLiga goals in El Clasico than any other duo in the 21st century (five).

7 - Ernesto Valverde could equal the longest unbeaten run of any Barcelona head coach in El Clasico in all competitions (W4 D2 L0), set by Pep Guardiola between April 2011 and January 2012 (W4 D3 L0).

4 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his four games as coach at Camp Nou in all competitions (W2 D2) and he could become the first Madrid boss to remain unbeaten in five away Clasicos.