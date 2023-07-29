MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich says Sadio Mane in talks ‘about a change of club’

Mane is due to become the latest high-profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league with Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 16:30 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sadio Mane during a preseason friendly match for Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Sadio Mane during a preseason friendly match for Bayern Munich on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sadio Mane during a preseason friendly match for Bayern Munich on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich announced on Saturday that Senegalese striker Sadio Mane was in talks “about a change of club”.

The German champion left Mane out of a friendly match, posting on Twitter: “Sadio Mane is in contract negotiations about a change of club and is therefore not in the line-up today.”

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high-profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league with Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Mane would be another major signing for the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs by luring Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

In 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year accolade, he left Anfield for Bayern.

After a strong start to the season at Bayern, it soon become clear that Mane was not clicking in Bavaria.

READ: EFL referees to add time lost in goal celebrations and substitutions

In a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen in November, Mane suffered an injury to his fibula and his season was put on hold.

The injury forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year in a crushing blow to Senegal’s chances.

While Mane returned to the Bayern team in 2023, his problems were underlined when he became involved in a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Bayern reportedly fined Mane around 350,000 euros ($385,000) and gave him a one-match suspension for his part in the incident.

He ended the season with an underwhelming 12 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

He is set to quit Bayern with two years left on his contract.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Sadio Mane /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 66/0, leads by 54 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs midfielder Elsinho on a one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich says Sadio Mane in talks ‘about a change of club’
    AFP
  4. Poovamma returns to competition early, NADA cuts short suspension
    K. P. Mohan
  5. Kunnummal puts blips of 2022-23 season, IPL snub behind with fresh start in Deodhar Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern Munich says Sadio Mane in talks ‘about a change of club’
    AFP
  2. WATCH | We have a chance, says Brazil coach Sundhage ahead of France clash
    AFP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep last 16 hopes alive
    Reuters
  4. EFL referees to add time lost in goal celebrations and substitutions
    Reuters
  5. Al-Ahli appoints sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 66/0, leads by 54 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs midfielder Elsinho on a one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich says Sadio Mane in talks ‘about a change of club’
    AFP
  4. Poovamma returns to competition early, NADA cuts short suspension
    K. P. Mohan
  5. Kunnummal puts blips of 2022-23 season, IPL snub behind with fresh start in Deodhar Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment