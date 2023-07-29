Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr says available to face Canada

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women’s World Cup clash against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.

The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both the co-hosts’ opening 1-0 win over Ireland and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria that left Australia’s campaign hanging by a thread.

“I’m definitely going to be available,” she told reporters at the team base in Brisbane on Saturday.

“But how we decide to use that is, you know, not to be given to the opposition.”

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep last 16 hopes alive

“I would love to tell you guys everything,” she added. “But being in sport a long time, that’s a massive thing that opposition wants to know.”

“I’m going to be there, I’m going to be ready. Like we said at the very, very start of this, the plan was always to miss the first two games and then reassess,” Kerr said.

“That’s where we are now. I had my boots on today, very exciting.”

The Matildas are a point behind Nigeria and Canada in Group B and need all three points from their final opening-round fixture against the North Americans in Melbourne to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout round.

“The plan has always been the same - miss the first two games and then reassess,” Kerr said.

“I’m feeling good. I was out on the pitch today.”

Defender Ellie Carpenter said Mary Fowler, who replaced Kerr up front against Ireland but missed the Nigeria game because of concussion, had also completed training on Saturday.

The Matildas right back said Kerr had remained an important leader for the team even while injured but was delighted to see her back on the pitch.

“I’m really happy she did put the boots on today and is available for Monday,” Carpenter said.

“It’s a massive boost for us to get our captain, our leader, and such a world class player back in our squad.”