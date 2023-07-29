MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr says available to face Canada

Kerr has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed Australia’s opening 1-0 win over Ireland and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria that left its campaign hanging by a thread.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 09:21 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sam Kerr of Australia waves to fans prior to the Australia and Nigeria match at Brisbane Stadium.
Sam Kerr of Australia waves to fans prior to the Australia and Nigeria match at Brisbane Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sam Kerr of Australia waves to fans prior to the Australia and Nigeria match at Brisbane Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia captain and top player Sam Kerr said on Saturday she would be available to play in the crunch Women’s World Cup clash against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.

The talismanic striker has been sidelined with a calf injury and missed both the co-hosts’ opening 1-0 win over Ireland and the stunning 3-2 loss to Nigeria that left Australia’s campaign hanging by a thread.

“I’m definitely going to be available,” she told reporters at the team base in Brisbane on Saturday.

“But how we decide to use that is, you know, not to be given to the opposition.”

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Coach Shui takes on pressure as China keep last 16 hopes alive

“I would love to tell you guys everything,” she added. “But being in sport a long time, that’s a massive thing that opposition wants to know.”

“I’m going to be there, I’m going to be ready. Like we said at the very, very start of this, the plan was always to miss the first two games and then reassess,” Kerr said.

“That’s where we are now. I had my boots on today, very exciting.”

The Matildas are a point behind Nigeria and Canada in Group B and need all three points from their final opening-round fixture against the North Americans in Melbourne to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout round.

“The plan has always been the same - miss the first two games and then reassess,” Kerr said.

“I’m feeling good. I was out on the pitch today.”

Defender Ellie Carpenter said Mary Fowler, who replaced Kerr up front against Ireland but missed the Nigeria game because of concussion, had also completed training on Saturday.

The Matildas right back said Kerr had remained an important leader for the team even while injured but was delighted to see her back on the pitch.

“I’m really happy she did put the boots on today and is available for Monday,” Carpenter said.

“It’s a massive boost for us to get our captain, our leader, and such a world class player back in our squad.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Open 2023 LIVE Score, Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie semifinal: Lakshya eyes final berth; live streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr says available to face Canada
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia’s Caicedo a doubt for Germany clash after health scare
    AFP
  4. UFC: What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swimming World C’Ships: Americans unworried by lack of golds
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia’s Caicedo a doubt for Germany clash after health scare
    AFP
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany loses Rauch - its third defender to injury
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr says available to face Canada
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Wang keeps China’s knockout dreams alive in Haiti win
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Open 2023 LIVE Score, Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie semifinal: Lakshya eyes final berth; live streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr says available to face Canada
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia’s Caicedo a doubt for Germany clash after health scare
    AFP
  4. UFC: What happened when Poirier last faced Gaethje?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swimming World C’Ships: Americans unworried by lack of golds
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment