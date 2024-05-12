MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals

IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 62 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Published : May 12, 2024 23:11 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
RCB moved up to fifth after a 47-runs win over DC at home. 
RCB moved up to fifth after a 47-runs win over DC at home.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

RCB moved up to fifth after a 47-runs win over DC at home.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.

RCB moved up to fifth after a 47-runs win over DC at home.

By this loss, DC’s playoff chance has taken a heavy hit. DC and RCB are now both level on 12 points at fifth and sixth respectively.

Here’s what the standings look like after the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 12 9 3 18 +1.428
2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476
3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 14 +0.528
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406
5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 12 +0.387
6. Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 12 -0.482
7. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769
8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063
9. Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271
10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after RCB vs DC on May 12)

