Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.
RCB moved up to fifth after a 47-runs win over DC at home.
By this loss, DC’s playoff chance has taken a heavy hit. DC and RCB are now both level on 12 points at fifth and sixth respectively.
Here’s what the standings look like after the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|18
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.387
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.482
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|8.
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after RCB vs DC on May 12)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
- RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
- Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
- Federation Cup 2024: Anusha overcomes Sheena’s challenge to win triple jump title with PB
- Premier League points table: Arsenal tops standings after beating Man United, Manchester City second
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE