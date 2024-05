GT vs KKR head-to-head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 GT won: 2 KKR won: 1 Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (Kolkata, 2023)

GT vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 1 KKR won: 1 (won by three wickets - 2023)

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE NARENADRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 16 Won: 9 Lost: 7 Last result: beat CSK by 35 runs Highest score: 233/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2023) Lowest score: 89 all-out in 17.3 overs vs DC (2024)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Vijay Shankar (GT) 2 114 - 237.50 63* Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) 3 111 37.00 156.33 83 Rinku Singh (KKR) 3 102 51.00 147.82 69

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS KKR IPL MATCHES