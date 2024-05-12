Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE, Premier League: MUN v ARS line-ups out, Havertz leads Gunners’ attack

Match Preview

With two games remaining in its quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years, Arsenal is embroiled in a neck-and-neck battle with holder Manchester City -- and it’s a position manager Mikel Arteta said he would gladly have taken when the season kicked off.

Arteta’s men travel to play struggling Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal is a heavy favourite to win at Old Trafford although Arteta has injury doubts about winger Bukayo Saka and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, saying they would be assessed during Saturday’s training session.

“We will have to wait and see,” the manager said.

Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But eighth-placed United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.