Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE, Premier League: MUN v ARS line-ups out, Havertz leads Gunners’ attack

MUN vs ARS: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Updated : May 12, 2024 20:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 12, 2024 General view of an Arsenal sign seen on the stadium before the match
| Photo Credit: CARL RECINE
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 12, 2024 General view of an Arsenal sign seen on the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to get back on top of the table in this exciting title race.

  • May 12, 2024 20:25
    Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing today?

    Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes missed a match for the club with injury for the first time when he sat out the game against Crystal Palace. Though he is recovering, it is for the same reason, he was out of the matchday squad against Arsenal. 

  • May 12, 2024 20:17
    The stage is set!
  • May 12, 2024 20:15
    Man United vs Arsenal H2H

    The Gunners and Red Devils have locked horns 200 times, of which United has won 84 games and Arsenal has won 69. The remaining 47 games have ended in draws.

  • May 12, 2024 20:03
    Arsenal Starting XI:
  • May 12, 2024 20:01
    Man United Starting XI:

  • May 12, 2024 19:51
    Match Preview

    With two games remaining in its quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years, Arsenal is embroiled in a neck-and-neck battle with holder Manchester City -- and it’s a position manager Mikel Arteta said he would gladly have taken when the season kicked off. 

    Arteta’s men travel to play struggling Manchester United on Sunday. 

    Arsenal is a heavy favourite to win at Old Trafford although Arteta has injury doubts about winger Bukayo Saka and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, saying they would be assessed during Saturday’s training session. 

    “We will have to wait and see,” the manager said.

    Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But eighth-placed United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

    (From Agencies)

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
