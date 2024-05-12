Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE, Premier League: MUN v ARS line-ups out, Havertz leads Gunners’ attack

Key Updates
- May 12, 2024 20:25Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing today?
Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes missed a match for the club with injury for the first time when he sat out the game against Crystal Palace. Though he is recovering, it is for the same reason, he was out of the matchday squad against Arsenal.
- May 12, 2024 20:17The stage is set!
- May 12, 2024 20:15Man United vs Arsenal H2H
The Gunners and Red Devils have locked horns 200 times, of which United has won 84 games and Arsenal has won 69. The remaining 47 games have ended in draws.
- May 12, 2024 20:03Arsenal Starting XI:
- May 12, 2024 20:01Man United Starting XI:
- May 12, 2024 19:51Match Preview
With two games remaining in its quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years, Arsenal is embroiled in a neck-and-neck battle with holder Manchester City -- and it’s a position manager Mikel Arteta said he would gladly have taken when the season kicked off.
Arteta’s men travel to play struggling Manchester United on Sunday.
Arsenal is a heavy favourite to win at Old Trafford although Arteta has injury doubts about winger Bukayo Saka and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, saying they would be assessed during Saturday’s training session.
“We will have to wait and see,” the manager said.
Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But eighth-placed United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.(From Agencies)
