Salihamidzic 'optimistic' of Neuer contract extension

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said he is "optimistic" about extending club captain Manuel Neuer's contract. AFP Munich 26 April, 2020 16:48 IST Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. - AFP AFP Munich 26 April, 2020 16:48 IST Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said he is "optimistic" about extending club captain Manuel Neuer's contract, adding in an interview with Sunday's Die Welt that discrepancies had been "clarified internally"."So I hope we'll be able to extend Manuel's contract," Salihamidzic said, with the Bayern goalkeeper's current deal expiring in June 2021.Talks between Bayern and the Germany keeper, capped 92 times by the national side, seemed to have reached deadlock in mid-April, with Neuer expressing his "irritation" about leaked details of the extension talks."Since nothing has been leaked since then, I guess the mole has moved on," Salihamidzic said.