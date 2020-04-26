Football Transfers Transfers Fiorentina open to selling Chiesa to Juventus Rocco Commisso says any club could potentially sign Federico Chiesa as long as it matches Fiorentina's valuation. Joe Wright 26 April, 2020 16:16 IST Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa - Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Joe Wright 26 April, 2020 16:16 IST Fiorentina will not stand in the way of Federico Chiesa if he wants to join Juventus, according to La Viola owner Rocco Commisso.Juve is among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the Italy international, who has managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.There is still deep bitterness among Fiorentina fans for the way in which Roberto Baggio left for Juve in 1990, a transfer that prompted riots in the streets of Florence.Commisso claimed last July that he would not repeat such a mistake and would not sell Chiesa even for €100million.However, he appears to have softened his stance somewhat on the future of one of Fiorentina's brightest prospects.READ| Transfer Rumours: Liverpool chases Mbappe, Ronaldo wants Juve stay "Chiesa must decide and, if he wants to leave, I won't stand in his way, as long as the amount is right," Commisso told La Gazzetta dello Sport."How much is Lautaro Martinez's release clause? 111million euros? I could take off a million for Chiesa... I'm just kidding!"Chiesa knows what Fiorentina are about, who Rocco is, and what he'll find here in Florence in the future. If he goes elsewhere, then I don't know."If he wants to go to Juve, there are no vetoes for certain clubs. However, at the moment I have a splendid relationship with Federico and his father."Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico, has made 139 competitive appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 29 goals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos