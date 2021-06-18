Football Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, Copa America 2021 Updates: Table-topper hosts look for second win against Peru BRA vs PER, Copa America Updates: Presenting the live score, commentary and highlights from the match between Brazil and Peru at Estádio Nilton Santos Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 June, 2021 04:20 IST The likes of Alisson and others will hope to put in a good show against Peru on Thursday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 June, 2021 04:20 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of the Copa America Group A match between Brazil and Peru from the Estádio Nilton Santos.Ahead of the second match, coach Tite indicated that he would keep looking out for the ideal strike force, which would deliver results for his side.Read: Brazil keeps search for striker against Peru at Copa AmericaSquads: Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).Defenders: Emerson (Barcelona), Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi, Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetã (Lyon).Forwards: Everton (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).Peru: Goalkeepers: Renato Solis (Sporting Cristal), Jose Carvallo (University), Pedro Gallese (Orlando City). Defenders: Luis Abram (Velez Sarfield), Luis Advincula (Rayo Vallecano), Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen), Alexander Callens (New York City), Aldo Corzo (Universitario de Deportes), Marcos Lopez (San Jos Earthquakes), Jhilmar Lora (Sporting Cristal), Christian Ramos (Cesar Vallejo), Anderson Santamaria (Atlas), Miguel Trauco (Saint-Etienne). Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (America), Christian Cueva (Al-Fateh), Martin Tavara (Sporting Cristal), Sergio Pea (FC Emmen), Edison Flores (DC United), Christopher Gonzales (Sporting Cristal), Yoshimar Yotun (Cruz Azul). Forwards: Luis Ibrico (Melgar), Andre Carrillo (Al Hilal), Paolo Guerrero (Inter de Porto Alegre), Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento), Alex Valera (Universitario de Deportes), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders).WHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 LIVE IN INDIA?The tournament will be telecast live in English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.