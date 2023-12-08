MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt

Unbeaten Bayern sits three points behind Leverkusen with a game in hand, after last week’s home match against Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 11:28 IST , Berlin - 3 MINS READ

AFP
TOPSHOT - Bayern Munich's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen in Munich, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by MICHAELA REHLE / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Bayern Munich's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen in Munich, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by MICHAELA REHLE / AFP) | Photo Credit: MICHAELA REHLE
infoIcon

TOPSHOT - Bayern Munich's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen in Munich, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by MICHAELA REHLE / AFP) | Photo Credit: MICHAELA REHLE

Reigning champion Bayern Munich has been overshadowed by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this season, but its hopes of a 12th-straight title remain well alive as it prepares for Saturday’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Unbeaten Bayern sits three points behind Leverkusen with a game in hand, after last week’s home match against Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

With Leverkusen, who are also unbeaten, travelling to third-placed Stuttgart on Sunday, Bayern will go top for a night, at least, if they win at struggling Frankfurt.

Bayern’s early exit from the German Cup and some lacklustre performances in the Champions League have belied their excellent league record, with ten wins and two draws in 12 matches.

READ MORE | Ten Hag admits he was warned off ‘impossible’ Manchester United job

Normally mid-week regulars, Bayern come into the match after a 10-day break -- although manager Thomas Tuchel was careful not to let his troops cool down too much amid ongoing snowstorms in Munich.

Bayern’s squad were put through extended sessions in the cold ahead of the trip to Frankfurt, with cameras showing Tuchel brandishing a colourful tactics board to get his message across amidst the Bavarian snow.

The visitor faces a Frankfurt side which has gone off the boil in recent weeks, suffering four straight losses.

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoeller admitted these struggles on Wednesday, saying his side were “on (their) last legs”.

Frankfurt exited the German Cup at the hands of third-tier Saarbruecken on Wednesday, the side which also eliminated 20-time winners Bayern.

“There’s a lack of freshness, perhaps also mentally. We have to shake ourselves quickly and try and flick the switch.”

Europa League title winner in 2021-22, Frankfurt’s Conference League exertions have dented the club’s promising start under Toppmoeller, who joined in the summer.

Frankfurt had won six and drawn one in a seven-game run in October and November, only dropping points in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Dortmund.

Toppmoeller, who spent 2021 to 2023 as an assistant coach at Bayern, said his side needed to “show a clear reaction” and not “play the victim” when the German champions visit.

ALSO READ | Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle

One to watch: Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig)Starting every league match this season, RB Leipzig’s French centre-back Mohamed Simakan has become a mainstay of the Saxons’ defence, after two inconsistent seasons in Germany.

Leipzig has conceded 13 goals in 13 games this season, third only to leader Leverkusen and champion Bayern, which has played one game fewer.

The 23-year-old told the Bundesliga website on Thursday, Leipzig “can achieve something big” in Saturday’s trip to off-form Borussia Dortmund.

“There’s a big rivalry between the two clubs and a lot of emotion involved.

“Our game is based on intensity. If we play with that level of intensity, there are very few teams that can deal with us.”

Key stats

18 in 12: Harry Kane has 18 goals in 12 league games. Only nine of the Bundesliga’s 18 teams has more so far this season.

16 in 11: With 16 goals in 11 games, Serhou Guirassy is hot on Kane’s heels -- although the Guinean has only started in nine of those matches.

Three of eight: Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Borussia Moenchengladbach are the only top-division sides in the German Cup quarter-finals.

