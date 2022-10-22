Football

Dortmund crushes Stuttgart 5-0 with Bellingham brace

The host, which lost to leader Union Berlin last week, needed just two minutes to open its account with Bellingham slotting in from a Niklas Suele pass for his first league goal of the season.

Reuters
DORTMUND, Germany 22 October, 2022 22:07 IST
DORTMUND, Germany 22 October, 2022 22:07 IST
Jude Bellingham celebrates his second goal.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The host, which lost to leader Union Berlin last week, needed just two minutes to open its account with Bellingham slotting in from a Niklas Suele pass for his first league goal of the season.

Borussia Dortmund stormed past VfB Stuttgart 5-0 with two goals from England international Jude Bellingham on Saturday to notch up its first win in four league games and climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga.

The host, which lost to leader Union Berlin last week, needed just two minutes to open its account with Bellingham slotting in from a Niklas Suele pass for his first league goal of the season.

Also Read
Bayern beats Hoffenheim 2-0 to put pressure on leader Union

Defender Suele was then left with too much space in the box, allowing him to volley in a cross in the 13th before U.S. international Gio Reyna, making his first start of the season after a string of injuries, threaded in their third goal in the 44th.

After the break Dortmund picked up where it had left off and England international Bellingham got his second goal of the afternoon, curling a superb effort past keeper Florian Mueller.

Another quick passing combination sliced open the Stuttgart defence, allowing Youssoufa Moukoko to tap in a Raphael Guerreiro cutback.

Dortmund is now on 19 points in fourth place, three off second-placed Bayern Munich, 2-0 winner at Hoffenheim, and four behind leader Union Berlin, which will be in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us