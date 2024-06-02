  • With Carlo Ancelotti on the Real Madrid bench, Italy remains the country whose coaches have collected the most finals in the UEFA Champions League (17).
  • Jude Bellingham (20 years 338 days) is the third-youngest player to start a UCL Final with Real Madrid after Iker Casillas in 2000 (19 years 4 days) and Raúl in 1998 (20 years 327 days).
  • Mats Hummels became the oldest German (35 years & 168 days) to start a Champions League Final since Lothar Matthäus for Bayern Munich vs Manchester Utd in 1999.
  • Thibaut Courtois is the first ever goalkeeper to make Real Madrid’s only Champions League start of the season in the final. 