The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid started like a roller coasters, with Niklas Fullkrug hitting the woodwork and Vinicius Junior getting booked.

At the summit clash, being played at the Wembley Stadium in England, following are the talking points from the match:

With Carlo Ancelotti on the Real Madrid bench, Italy remains the country whose coaches have collected the most finals in the UEFA Champions League (17).

Jude Bellingham (20 years 338 days) is the third-youngest player to start a UCL Final with Real Madrid after Iker Casillas in 2000 (19 years 4 days) and Raúl in 1998 (20 years 327 days).

Mats Hummels became the oldest German (35 years & 168 days) to start a Champions League Final since Lothar Matthäus for Bayern Munich vs Manchester Utd in 1999.

Thibaut Courtois is the first ever goalkeeper to make Real Madrid’s only Champions League start of the season in the final.

More to follow.