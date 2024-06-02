MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How many Champions League finals has Madrid won with 0-0 at half-time?

Neither Real Madrid nor Borussia Dortmund could break the deadlock as the first half of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 ended in a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 01:25 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in the UEFA Champions League final.
Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in the UEFA Champions League final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in the UEFA Champions League final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neither Real Madrid nor Borussia Dortmund could break the deadlock as the first half of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2023-24 ended in a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

But Madrid has, over the years, made it a habit to leave it late to ultimately rule the roost in the final of a tournament it has won a record 14 times. Following is the list of UCL finals where Madrid won the match after going goalless at half-time:

Here are all the 14 Champions League titles won by Real Madrid:

Year Opponent Score
1956/57 Fiorentina 2-0
1957/58 AC Milan 3-2 (a.e.t.)
1965/66 Partizan 2-1
1997/98 Juventus 1-0
2017/18 Liverpool 3-1
2021/22 Liverpool 1-0

However, the most interesting part here is the fact there there are three teams from Italy, one from England and one from Serbia. Borussia Dortmund is thus the first club to hold Los Blancos to a goalless draw at half-time.

Real Madrid has played two other German clubs in the final, Bayer Leverkusen (2001-02) and Frankfurt (1959-60), beating the former 2-1 and the latter 7-3.

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
