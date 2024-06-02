Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How many Champions League finals has Madrid won with 0-0 at half-time?

Neither Real Madrid nor Borussia Dortmund could break the deadlock as the first half of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2023-24 ended in a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

But Madrid has, over the years, made it a habit to leave it late to ultimately rule the roost in the final of a tournament it has won a record 14 times. Following is the list of UCL finals where Madrid won the match after going goalless at half-time:

Here are all the 14 Champions League titles won by Real Madrid:

Year Opponent Score 1956/57 Fiorentina 2-0 1957/58 AC Milan 3-2 (a.e.t.) 1965/66 Partizan 2-1 1997/98 Juventus 1-0 2017/18 Liverpool 3-1 2021/22 Liverpool 1-0

However, the most interesting part here is the fact there there are three teams from Italy, one from England and one from Serbia. Borussia Dortmund is thus the first club to hold Los Blancos to a goalless draw at half-time.

Real Madrid has played two other German clubs in the final, Bayer Leverkusen (2001-02) and Frankfurt (1959-60), beating the former 2-1 and the latter 7-3.