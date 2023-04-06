Chelsea appoints Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season, the club announced on Thursday, following the sacking of Graham Potter.

This move marks Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge, where he managed Chelsea for 84 games and also guided the team to an FA Cup final. He was dimissed in Jnuary 2021.

As a player, Lampard enjoyed an illustrious career for the London club, winning the Premier League on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League in Munich.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said:

‘We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

‘We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.’

According to reports, Chelsea has been talking to Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann about the role of permanent manager for next season.