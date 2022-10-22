Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United.
Rashford starts the attack from his half with a blazing run. He skips past a Chelsea shirt on the way. He passes to Sancho who moves it forward and into the Chelsea penalty area. Chalobah gets his leg in between and gives a corner. Nothing comes to nothing.
Antony recieves a pass from Bruno on the left side of the final third. He first beats Chalobah and then proceeds to do the same to Mount. Mount snaps at his shins and Antony goes down. Freekick to United.
Shaw moves forward from the left, aiming to enter the penalty area. He tries a one-two move with Eriksen but the second pass lacks direction. The ball is far away from Shaw and Kepa comes forward and collects the ball.
The England full back is spotted in the stands. He is out of action until after the World Cup due to an injury.
The visitors keep the ball for a few minutes. They try to explore options from the right flank, then the left. They end up overplaying and Sancho is caught offside and the attack ends.
The French defender with a crucial interception. The ball comes in from the right through Azpilicueta. Aubameyang is waiting for the pass at the back post but Varane cuts in and sends the ball out for a corner. United is able to see out the set piece.
Shaw crosses the ball in and it reaches Bruno on the edge of the penalty area. He passes to Antony who is to his right. Antony takes a shot and its is on target. Kepa saves to award his opponent a corner.
Varane drives forward a couple of yards and plays the ball to Antony. The winger moves forward and cuts in to Eriksen. The Dane plays the ball to Dalot who has come up in support. United keeps the ball looking for a window to attack but Chelsea remains resolute in defence.
Eriksen feeds Shaw on the left and the full back has acres of space to run into. No Chelsea defender closes him and he takes a shot. The ball goes just wide of the far post.
Antony and Chilwell come together again. This time Casemiro sends a ball to Antony who tries to play it past Chilwell. The English defender is alert and brushes the forward aside to win his side a throw in.
Chilwell dashes forward from the left flank. Antony fights for the ball but ends up bringing the wing back down. Free kick to Chelsea.
Both teams have been wary of- being ultra aggressive in the opening exchnages. This is in tune with how the teams have faced off in the previous matches. The last four matches have ended as draws.
The game has started as United gets the ball rolling fromt he centre circle.
The players have completed their handshakes and are setting out into formations. Stakes are high, who will emerge victorious? A cracker in store.
The new Chelsea manager has hit the ground running with the Blues. He remains unbeaten so far and has lifted Chelsea to the 4th spot in the Premier League. Chelsea also beat AC Milan in the Chmapions League under him. Can he get the better of United as well?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag left Ronaldo out of the team’s squad for the trip to Chelsea after he stormed off the pitch during the Tottenham match.
Won 2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur
Drew 0-0 vs Newcastle United
Won 2-1 vs Everton
Lost 6-3 vs Manchester City
Won 3-1 vs Arsenal
Drew 0-0 vs Brentford
Won 2-0 vs Aston Villa
Won 3-0 vs Wolves
Won 2-1 vs Crystal Palace
Won 2-1 vs West Ham
Played - 60
Chelsea - 18
Manchester United - 17
Drawn - 25
Chelsea: Kepa - Silva, Cucurella, Chalobah - Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Chilwell - Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang
Manchester United: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Eriksen - Antony, Fernandes, Sancho - Rashford
When does Chelsea play Manchester United in Premier League?
The Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST/5:30 PM BST on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United?
The Premier League match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select in India. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.
The biggest news from Manchester United this week has been the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad, after the 37-year-old refused to be subbed in late against Tottenham and stormed off pitch during the mid week fixture.
Manchester United has been on a recovery trail post its 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Since then, it has won two and drawn one.
Manchester United has been unbeaten in its last 10 meetings against Chelsea and Erik ten Hag would not want that streak to end under his watch.
In Chelsea, the Graham Potter era is well and truly under way. The Blues have been unbeaten under their new manager and have risen to 4th place in the points table.
Unbeaten in six games, including the Champions League win at San Siro over AC Milan, a win against the Red Devils will take Chelsea level on points with Spurs at 23.
It will also create some gap between Chelsea and Manchester United - which trails by just one point and is in 5th place.