PREVIEW

The biggest news from Manchester United this week has been the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad, after the 37-year-old refused to be subbed in late against Tottenham and stormed off pitch during the mid week fixture.

Manchester United has been on a recovery trail post its 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Since then, it has won two and drawn one.

Manchester United has been unbeaten in its last 10 meetings against Chelsea and Erik ten Hag would not want that streak to end under his watch.

In Chelsea, the Graham Potter era is well and truly under way. The Blues have been unbeaten under their new manager and have risen to 4th place in the points table.

Unbeaten in six games, including the Champions League win at San Siro over AC Milan, a win against the Red Devils will take Chelsea level on points with Spurs at 23.

It will also create some gap between Chelsea and Manchester United - which trails by just one point and is in 5th place.