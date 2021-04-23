Chelsea will regain fans' trust after Super League fiasco: Tuchel

Chelsea's board will not find it difficult to regain their fans' trust after a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League (ESL) as it has done a lot for the Premier League club and the community, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The ESL proposal collapsed on Wednesday as founding clubs withdrew one by one following a barrage of criticism from fans, governing bodies and even government officials who threatened to pass legislation to stop the league.

Chelsea Supporters' Trust had called for club chairman Bruce Buck and chief executive Guy Laurence to leave but Tuchel said it was in the past now that they had listened to the fans following Tuesday's protest outside Stamford Bridge.

De Bruyne, Aguero back for Man City as Guardiola eyes fourth League Cup

"The people and the fans know very well that it's also the credit from the owners who improve their clubs, build strong clubs and make the most competitive league in the world," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham United.

"They appreciate that very well and the people can read and can divide things from one another. The fans expressed their opinion, they were absolutely not happy.

"But I don't think it effects their opinion of what the owner of this club does for the community, the academy, the women's team and for the first team."

Best thing about Super League is that it did not happen, says Klopp

Tuchel said he had not spoken to club owner Roman Abramovich and although many other owners apologised to their respective managers for not discussing the proposal with them first, Tuchel said an apology was not necessary.

"I'm part of the club. It's the club's decision and now they've changed. So there's no need to apologise to me," Tuchel added.

"We were distracted, yeah, because otherwise it wouldn't have made sense to focus on games. Me, personally, I arrived in a state of mind on Tuesday with not the usual mindset I arrive for a match. It's in the past now."

Real has right to play Champions League despite Super League intentions - Zidane

Tuchel said Edouard Mendy would return in goal and replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, even though the Spaniard kept consecutive clean sheets against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, midfielder Mateo Kovacic will not be involved as he recovers from a thigh injury, with the Croatian set to miss the Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid next week.