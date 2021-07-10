Copa America final Argentina vs Brazil: Live streaming, match details: When and where to watch ARG VS BRA

Argentina will take on Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021 on July 11 at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to win its first major international title since 1993 by defeating reigning champion Brazil, a team which beat the Albiceleste in its way to winning the title in 2019.

What time will the Argentina vs Brazil match start?

The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST on July 11.

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil match take place?

The match will take place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Where will the Argentina vs Brazil match be shown?

You can watch Copa America 2021 LIVE in India on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Live streaming of the Copa America 2021 game in India will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

What is the Argentina vs Brazil head to head record?

Here is how both teams have fared against each other in the history of this competition -

Tournament Matches Argentina Wins Brazil Wins Draw Goals scored by Argentina Goals scored by Brazil Copa America 33 15 10 8 52 40

Argentina vs Brazil Form Guide - Last five matches

Argentina: Argentina is unbeaten since its 2-0 loss against Brazil in the semifinal of the Copa America in 2019. Lionel Scaloni's men are enjoying a stellar campaign this year driven by captain Messi. The side has won all of its last five matches in the tournament.

Brazil: Neymar's Brazil has enjoyed a great run in the current edition of the Copa America. In its last five matches, the team, managed by Tite, has won four and drawn one.

Argentina and Brazil Squads in full