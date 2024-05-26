Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence

With the 2023-24 football season coming to an end, it is time for the stars to shift their focus to the International stage. Starting on June 20, 16 teams will be competing against each other in the Copa America 2024, being held in the United States of America.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina enters the oldest active international football tournament as the defending champion. Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.
Before the tournament begins, the teams will get into their groove, testing out their provisional squads in International friendlies. Take a look at the schedule of all the matches happening before the prestigious tournament kicks off:
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIME
|Mexico vs Bolivia
|June 1
|5:30 AM
|Costa Rica vs Uruguay
|June 1
|3:30 PM
|Mexico vs Uruguay
|June 5
|6:30 AM
|Peru vs Paraguay
|June 8
|3:30 PM
|USA vs Colombia
|June 9
|3:00 AM
|Brazil vs Mexico
|June 9
|6:00 AM
|Argentina vs Ecuador
|June 9
|3:30 PM
|France vs Canada
|June 10
|12:45 AM
|Chile vs Paraguay
|June 12
|3:30 PM
|USA vs Brazil
|June 13
|4:30 AM
|Argentina vs Guatemala
|June 14
|3:30 PM
|Peru vs El Salvador
|June 14
|3:30 PM
|Colombia vs Bolivia
|June 16
|2:30 AM
|Ecuador vs Honduras
|June 17
|1:00 AM
|Panama vs Paraguay
|June 17
|3:30 PM
