Copa America 2024, Group C preview: Uruguay, USA strong favourites to qualify

Copa America 2024 is on the horizon, with the host country, United States of America, paired with Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia in Group C.

On paper, Uruguay and the USA look favourites to qualify for the knockouts, but in reality, it would be a mistake for the group favourites to be complacent about Bolivia and Panama.

Underdog Panama, in its day, is perfectly capable of seriously testing the USMNT. Last summer, the Stars and Stripes suffered a narrow defeat to Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals on penalties.

Following is Sportstar’s preview for Group C for the upcoming Copa America 2024.

Uruguay

Uruguay is one of the favourites to qualify for the knockouts from Group C. On paper, Uruguay can even challenge the heavyweights Argentina and Brazil. Under hard-task master Marcelo Bielsa, it looks to be seen how well La Celeste performs.

With players like Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez in attack and Champions League winner Federico Valverde in the middle of the park, it has a chance to go deep in the tournament.

Also, this will most likely be Suarez’s last international tournament for his country, so he will be keen to sign off with a bang.

The United States of America

The USA is not a favourite to win the Copa America 2024 but is a team, which can surprise. Under Gregg Berhalter, the Stars and Stripes will surely be a dark horse in the tournament.

Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna will be crucial for the USMNT if it wants a positive campaign on home soil.

While Uruguay will likely be its biggest challenger, Berhalter will know better than to take Panama and Bolivia lightly. Also, with the upcoming World Cup 2026 being on American soil, a poor result in the Copa America will reflect poorly on Berhalter’s resume.

Panama

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen will hope the group heavyweights such as Uruguay and USA take it lightly because he knows that his boys can cause an upset on their day.

Panama is one team which can make Group C if it manages to beat at least one of Uruguay or the USA.

In terms of quality, Panama can surely impress. Under Christiansen’s tutelage, it reached the Gold Cup final, securing a shock win against the USA. Even though it fell at the final hurdle after losing to Mexico in the title clash, Los Canaleros have the squad quality to put up a fight against any opponent.

Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Anibal Godoy and Adalberto Carrasquilla and Anibal Godoy will be two players to watch in attack and midfield while LASK’s Andres Andrade will hope to continue the momentum he enjoyed with his club this season after it finished third.

Bolivia

Bolivia is undoubtedly the biggest underdog in Group C, and not much is expected, especially due to the heavyweights such as Uruguay and USA in the group.

While it will look towards players like Carmelo Algaranaz and Rodrigo Ramallo to make an impact, it will be difficult for La Verde to make an impact in a competitive Group C.

Also, veteran forward Marcelo Moreno, who scored 31 goals in 104 appearances, announcing his retirement makes the equation all the more difficult for the Bolivians.