LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; AN 0-1 AF, Tello scores

Follow for all LIVE updates from the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh.

34’

Al Fateh is threatening for one more and it is finding opportunities to do so from set-pieces. Tello is at the heart of everything creative for the home side.

30’

Al Nassr left-back Konan finds himself in space down the left and tries to bend a cross in. But it is too deep and Rinne makes a comfortable claim.

25’

Al Fateh wins a freekick of its own. Tello fires it and its mighty close. Al Nassr clearly in the backfoot here.

21’

Ronaldo is pushed down at the edge of the box, but the referee doesn’t see a foul there. Al Nassr wins a freekick later on and Ronaldo tries to power it in, but it comes off the wall.

17’

That goal came against the run of the play. But Tello’s imagination deserved a goal. Al Nassr looks to strike straight back as it rushes onto attacks. But there is no coordination in its forays updfield.

13’

A cross is headed away by the Al Nassr defence and Christian Tello is there. He connects that perfectly and it flies straight into the bottom corner. Al Fateh in the lead.

12’

Al Nassr has dominated possession so far, but has failed to create any meaningful chances. It now looks to cut open the Fateh defence with long balls, but Alamri can’t find Ronaldo.

8’

Gustavo with a badly timed tackle and he gives away a cheap freekick. Ronaldo is yet to get involved properly as both sides look for rhythm.

4’

Al Ghannam moves the ball down the right for Al Nassr, but he can’t find Ronaldo in the box. Strong start by Al Nassr.

Kick-off

Al Nassr in its white kits, while Al Fatteh is in its blue outfits. And we have kick-off.

LINEUPS Al Nassr: Rossi; Al Ghanam, Al Amri, Lajami, Konan; Gustavo, , Alkhalibari, Yahiya, Talisca, Ghareeb; Ronaldo Al Fateh: Rinne; Al Zubaidi, Al Duhaim, Saadane, Buhumaid; Bendebka, Petros, Al Fuhaid; Tello, Al Buraikan, Al Khulaif

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will look to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat it received at the hands of Al Ittihad in its last game, in its next league clash against Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday.

After starring with a brace in the exhibition game against PSG, Ronaldo failed to inspire his side over Al Ittihad, resulted in elimination from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

Al Fateh, which is the sixth in the table will be looking to put up a good fight against the Portuguese legend-led side.

Al Nassr has an advantage in terms of head-to-head battles, having won 15 of the 26 games between the two sides.