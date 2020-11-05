COVID-19 negative Cristiano Ronaldo back in Portugal squad

International football star Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Portugal squad after the COVID-19 break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 13 when he was part of the Portugal national team that played in the Nations League. His test had returned positive a day after the goalless draw with France.

He had to travel on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period. The second test had returned positive as well and finally on October 30, the third test returned negative.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old was named in the Portugal squad for a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers (3): Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Silva (Grenada/ESP)

Defenders (8): Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Ruben Semedo (Olympiakos/GRE), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund/GER), Domingos Duarte (Grenada/ESP)

Midfielders (7): Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Renato Sanches (Lille/FRA), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton/ENG), Sergio Oliveira(Porto)

Forwards (7): Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona/ESP), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton/ENG), Paulinho (SC Braga)