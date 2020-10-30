Football Football Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19 The 35-year-old had first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 13 when he was part of the Portugal national team that played in the Nations League. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 23:26 IST Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 23:26 IST Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from COVID-19. The 35-year-old had first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 13 when he was part of the Portugal national team that played in the Nations League.Ronaldo's test had returned positive a day after the goalless draw with France. He had to travel on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period. . @Cristiano recovers from Covid-19https://t.co/4etecyAw0O pic.twitter.com/YPZSm0My8A— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 30, 2020 READ| Ronaldo left out of Juve squad to face Barcelona The second test had returned positive on October 22. On Friday, the club confirmed that the football superstar is fit and raring to go.READ| Champions League: Juventus without Ronaldo against Messi's Barcelona "Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the club said in a statement. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos