Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from COVID-19. The 35-year-old had first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 13 when he was part of the Portugal national team that played in the Nations League.

Ronaldo's test had returned positive a day after the goalless draw with France. He had to travel on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period.

The second test had returned positive on October 22. On Friday, the club confirmed that the football superstar is fit and raring to go.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the club said in a statement.