Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal's UEFA Nations League trip to Switzerland

The Portuguese national team would be without Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro for its iNations League match against Switzerland this weekend, announced coach Fernando Santos on Saturday.

Santos cited "management" grounds for the trio's exclusion. "It wouldn't make sense to travel to Switzerland with 26 players when we can only have 23 on the bench," he said at a press conference in Lisbon.

Five-time Ballon D'Or winner Ronaldo who has the most international goals inthe game's history, did not take part in the practice before the match.

Portugal comes into the match after a 2-0 win against Czech Republic and sits on top of its group with seven points from three matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, is without a single win so far in the tournament.

Its opponent in the previous match will face Spain in the intra-clash group fixture, with the winner in that fixture sealing the second spot.