MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury

Tests on Monday showed Carvajal hurt the left calf muscle. He was substituted at halftime of Madrid’s 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday in the Spanish league.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 23:06 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Dani Carvajal leaves after holding a press conference at the Real Madrid Sport City in Valdebebas.
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Dani Carvajal leaves after holding a press conference at the Real Madrid Sport City in Valdebebas. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Dani Carvajal leaves after holding a press conference at the Real Madrid Sport City in Valdebebas. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has a calf injury and is not likely to play again until next year.

Tests on Monday showed Carvajal hurt the left calf muscle. He was substituted at halftime of Madrid’s 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday in the Spanish league.

Carvajal is expected to be out for about a month and could miss at least five matches, including four in the Spanish league and the team’s visit to Union Berlin in the group stage of the Champions League. Madrid has already secured first place in the group. It leads the Spanish league along with Girona.

ALSO READ | ‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia

Carvajal could make it back in time for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on Jan. 10.

Lucas Vázquez is expected to replace Carvajal at right back.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has lost several players to injuries, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and central defender Éder Militão with serious knee problems. Also out are Luka Modric, Vinícius Júnior, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler.

Related Topics

Dani Carvajal /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury
    AP
  2. Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023: East Bengal blanks NorthEast United 5-0; Silva, Sekar shine
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Dipa Karmakar focuses on Paris Olympics spot after Asian Games disappointment
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury
    AP
  2. ISL 2023: East Bengal blanks NorthEast United 5-0; Silva, Sekar shine
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. France sports minister reacts to Nantes fan’s death, pitches ban on away fans
    AP
  4. Wiegman expects Scotland to be up for England game despite Olympic dream
    Reuters
  5. Christian Pulisic enjoying new lease of life at Milan ahead of Copa America
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury
    AP
  2. Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023: East Bengal blanks NorthEast United 5-0; Silva, Sekar shine
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Dipa Karmakar focuses on Paris Olympics spot after Asian Games disappointment
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arteta says he expects difficult game at “remarkable” Luton Town
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment