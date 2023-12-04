Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has a calf injury and is not likely to play again until next year.

Tests on Monday showed Carvajal hurt the left calf muscle. He was substituted at halftime of Madrid’s 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday in the Spanish league.

Carvajal is expected to be out for about a month and could miss at least five matches, including four in the Spanish league and the team’s visit to Union Berlin in the group stage of the Champions League. Madrid has already secured first place in the group. It leads the Spanish league along with Girona.

ALSO READ | ‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia

Carvajal could make it back in time for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid will face Atletico Madrid on Jan. 10.

Lucas Vázquez is expected to replace Carvajal at right back.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has lost several players to injuries, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and central defender Éder Militão with serious knee problems. Also out are Luka Modric, Vinícius Júnior, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler.