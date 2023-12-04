MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia

Girona is level on 38 points with league-leader Real Madrid after 15 games, and the former Barcelona player said the side could go all the way and lift the trophy.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 18:01 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
 Luis Garcia in action. (File Photo)
 Luis Garcia in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

 Luis Garcia in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Girona has 12 wins, two defeats, and one draw so far, the same as serial champion Real, and is four points above third-placed Barcelona, having scored more goals than any other side in the top flight ahead of its trip to Barcelona on Sunday.

“Girona have just come out of nowhere,” Garcia told Reuters in Bengaluru, adding that he saw parallels between its rise and Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League title win in the 2015-16 season.

“It’s the new Leicester, right? With Leicester I remember the talk was exactly the same - ‘Oh, you know, they will drop.’”

After earning Premier League promotion in 2014, Leicester needed a remarkable late rally to avoid relegation the following season, before embarking on its incredible title run in the subsequent campaign.

Girona, which was promoted via a playoff in the 2021-22 season and finished 10th in La Liga last season, seems to be following a similar script.

“Why can’t it be Girona?” Garcia said. “They don’t have European competition. They don’t have many international players.

“They can rest, they can rotate every week, and they can put out their best 11 every single weekend. It isn’t easy to beat this team.

“Will they feel the pressure in the last part of the season? They might. But we said the same of Leicester.”

NEW TOP DOGS

Atletico Madrid is the only team apart from Real and Barcelona to have won La Liga in the past decade, claiming the title in 2014 and 2021, but Garcia believes greater investment means the European soccer landscape is poised to change.

“We can see it already with Newcastle (United). That’s why football is such a followed sport all around the world. We like to see the top teams competing for every single trophy. But we all love a dark horse. We all love it.”

Two decades ago, Garcia was part of the 2003-04 Barcelona squad that had one hand on the title only to drop 10 points over the final two months of the season before finishing second to Valencia.

“I grew up following Barcelona,” he said. “(Missing) That opportunity to win La Liga was a massive blow for me.”

Barcelona won the league next season, but by then Garcia had moved to Liverpool, where he won the Champions League and the FA Cup but not the Premier League trophy.

“It was so difficult. The Premier League was a dream for us,” he added.

But Liverpool under Juergen Klopp is completely different to the team that Garcia was part of, and the Spaniard believes it means business this season and could seal a second league title in four years.

“This squad is very competitive,” he said. “I know it’s not going to be easy, but it’s not going to be easy for anyone.

Related stories

Related Topics

Girona /

Luis Garcia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia
    Reuters
  2. Shooter loses left thumb after pistol’s gas cylinder explodes at Karni Singh Range
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Ravi Bishnoi emerges as India’s third spin option after successful outing against Australia
    PTI
  4. Junior World Boxing Championships: Amisha, Prachi and Hardik win silver
    PTI
  5. Shreyanka Patil: My goal is to win the World Cup for India and an Olympic gold
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia
    Reuters
  2. Indonesia expresses interest in hosting U-20 World Cup in 2025 with Singapore, says president Joko Widodo
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Inter cruises past Napoli 3-0 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  4. PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz picks up shoulder injury during 2-0 league win at Le Havre
    AP
  5. EURO 2024 playoffs: Which are the teams involved, when will the matches be played?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘New Leicester’ Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain player Luis Garcia
    Reuters
  2. Shooter loses left thumb after pistol’s gas cylinder explodes at Karni Singh Range
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Ravi Bishnoi emerges as India’s third spin option after successful outing against Australia
    PTI
  4. Junior World Boxing Championships: Amisha, Prachi and Hardik win silver
    PTI
  5. Shreyanka Patil: My goal is to win the World Cup for India and an Olympic gold
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment